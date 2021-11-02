JUI-F protests price spiral

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) activists staged a protest outside Peshawar Press Club on Monday against the price-hike, unemployment and lawlessness in the country.
Amir of JUI-F for PK-75, Maulana Suhail Darwaish, Maulana Abdul Wajid, Maulana Suhail Khalil and convener of Jamiat Talaba-e-Islam, Maulana Mohammad Ahmad led the protesters.Those in the protest were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the government and in favour of their demands.
Speaking on the occasion, the JUI-F leaders came down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and accused it of making life miserable for people through anti people policies.They said the people were facing the worst price hike and life had become very difficult for the people.
The protesters said the ministers were issuing wrong statements and hiding facts from the nation.They said the ministers and advisers were leading a luxurious life but the poor people were suffering.
The speakers said the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had decided to launch a movement for the people’s rights and pull the country out of the crisis.They said they would continue the protest movement till the ouster of the sitting “selected” rulers.
