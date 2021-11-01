Protest, rallies in current scenario insensible: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said some unscrupulous elements are not aware of the current situation of Pakistan.

He questioned whether holding protest demonstrations or rallies were in the national interest. He said that holding public meetings and rallies in the present scenario was equal to insensibility. The people of Dera Ghazi Khan had once again rejected the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] by dissociating themselves from their call of protest and rallies, the CM claimed.

The time of the nation was wasted by holding pointless and illogical meetings. The PDM did not want Pakistan to become prosperous, he said and added that the opposition alliance’s attempt to divide the nation at the time when unity, brotherhood and solidarity were needed was an insensible act.

Usman Buzdar warned that the PDM should keep it in mind that there was no room for negative politics in the current situation. Pakistan’s peace, solidarity and stability were the top priority of the present government, he added.