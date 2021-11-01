Protest, rallies in current scenario insensible: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said some unscrupulous elements are not aware of the current situation of Pakistan.
He questioned whether holding protest demonstrations or rallies were in the national interest. He said that holding public meetings and rallies in the present scenario was equal to insensibility. The people of Dera Ghazi Khan had once again rejected the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] by dissociating themselves from their call of protest and rallies, the CM claimed.
The time of the nation was wasted by holding pointless and illogical meetings. The PDM did not want Pakistan to become prosperous, he said and added that the opposition alliance’s attempt to divide the nation at the time when unity, brotherhood and solidarity were needed was an insensible act.
Usman Buzdar warned that the PDM should keep it in mind that there was no room for negative politics in the current situation. Pakistan’s peace, solidarity and stability were the top priority of the present government, he added.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 733 more COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of...
DUBAI: Trent Boult led an inspired bowling attack as New Zealand thrashed Twenty20 World Cup favourites India by eight...
ISLAMABAD: A day after rejection of nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his...
LAHORE: Two dengue fever patients died across the province in the last 24 hours, all of them were reported from...
PANJGUR: Two persons were killed in a bomb blast in the Panjgur bazaar on Sunday. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul...
LAHORE: Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said...