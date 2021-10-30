Lawmaker disqualification case: LHC serves notices on ECP, Punjab govt

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Punjab government on a petition seeking disqualification of independent woman MPA Jugnu Mohsin from PP-184, Okara.

Afzal Ramzan, a resident of Okara, challenged the qualification of Ms Mohsin through a writ of quo warranto. Advocate Awais Khalid, on behalf of the petitioner, argued before the court that the respondent MPA deliberately concealed her assets and bank accounts in the nomination papers filed with the election commission. He asked the court to invoke the provisions of article 62 & 63 of the Constitution and declare the respondent disqualified to hold the seat being not a sadiq and ameen.

After hearing the initial arguments, Justice Jawad Hassan issued notices to the respondents, including the MPA for their replies within a fortnight. Meanwhile, the LHC also directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to decide an application of a woman seeking an investigation into an alleged malpractice and money laundering committed by the Bank of Punjab (BoP).

Disposing of the petition filed by the woman, Justice Shahid Karim directed the SBP to decide her application in accordance with the provisions of Section 41-A of the Banking Companies Ordinance 1962 within one month.

Petitioner Ayesha Sikandar, through her counsel Sheraz Zaka, submitted that there were several depositors, including the petitioner herself whose accounts were embezzled and had not been compensated by the BoP yet.

He said the FIA conducted an inquiry and found the banks’ senior manager and his subordinates guilty and involved in the bank fraud and money laundering scam. The counsel argued that despite an application of the petitioner pending with the SBP governor, no investigation had taken place so far. Justice Karim directed the SBP governor to get the application of the petitioner investigated under the ordinance through an authorised officer.