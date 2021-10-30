JI postpones youth march

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has postponed the unemployed youths protest march towards Islamabad scheduled for October 31 (tomorrow) in view of the current situation in country. JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif said in a statement on Friday that decision to postpone the protest march of thousands of youths towards Islamabad was taken by JI central leadership at a meeting at Mansoora chaired by Sirajul Haq.
