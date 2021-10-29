LHC adjourns Saad Rizvi detention case till Nov 3

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court division bench on Thursday adjourned the matter of the detention of Hafiz Saad Rizvi, leader of proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), for arguments on the point of maintainability.

At the outset of the hearing, Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, who headed the bench, observed that the Supreme Court remanded the matter to the high court to review a decision by a single bench whereby the detention of Rizvi was set aside.

Advocate Mian Pervez Hassan argued that the detention period of Rizvi has expired and his continuous detention is unlawful. Advocate General of Punjab Ahmad Awais sought time to look into the matter and prepare arguments.

The bench adjourned the hearing till November 3 and asked both sides to come up with arguments on the maintainability of the matter. The government had detained Rizvi under the ATA 1997 after his 90-day detention expired on July 10.