AIOU organises competition on Seerat-un-Nabi

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will host Naat and speech competitions on November 2 in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) among students of colleges and universities in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
The topic for the speech competition is ‘Role of Youth in Building and Development of Islamic State in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi’ while students will recite the Naat of their choice.
According to Rana Muhammad Tariq Javed, Director of Student Affairs of AIOU, invitation letters have been dispatched to the Heads of Colleges and Universities asking them to submit their nominations for these two competitions.
They can send their entries by post or e-mail till November 1. The first prize of Rs5,000, second prize of Rs3,000 and third prize of Rs2,000 will be given to the winner in both competitions.
The event will take place at the university’s auditorium and VC, AIOU, Prof Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum will preside it.
Detailed information can be obtained about these competitions from Student Counsellor, Faisal Altaf at 051-9057812 and 0333-5065855.
