Haider, Hasnain move into Tashkent event quarter-finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Haider Ali and Hasnain Ali moved into the quarterfinals in both singles and doubles categories at Tashkent ATF 14 & Under in Tashkent on Wednesday.

Hasnain defeated wildcard entrant Yusufbek Malikov from Uzbekistan 0-6, 6-4, 6-0 and Haider beat Sukhrob Saidov from Uzbekistan 6-4, 6-0 in the pre-quarter-finals.

Haider and Hasnain thrashed the Uzbek duo of Danila Kvasov and Saidamirkhon Saidazimov 6-1, 6-3 in the pre-quarters of doubles category.