Haider, Hasnain move into Tashkent event quarter-finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Haider Ali and Hasnain Ali moved into the quarterfinals in both singles and doubles categories at Tashkent ATF 14 & Under in Tashkent on Wednesday.
Hasnain defeated wildcard entrant Yusufbek Malikov from Uzbekistan 0-6, 6-4, 6-0 and Haider beat Sukhrob Saidov from Uzbekistan 6-4, 6-0 in the pre-quarter-finals.
Haider and Hasnain thrashed the Uzbek duo of Danila Kvasov and Saidamirkhon Saidazimov 6-1, 6-3 in the pre-quarters of doubles category.
MANCHESTER: A year later than planned, the countdown to the women’s European Championship begins on Thursday when...
LAHORE: Experienced cricketer Mohammad Hafeez dedicated Pakistan’s win against New Zealand in T20 World Cup to the...
RAWALPINDI: Civil Aviation Authority edged out Muslim Club Chaman 2-1 in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League ...
LAHORE: Saud Shakeel-led Pakistan Shaheens begin their five-match series against Sri Lanka A at the Pallekele...
SYDNEY: Australian batsman Steve Smith has welcomed Ben Stokes’ return to England’s Ashes team, saying the...
LONDON: Chelsea needed a penalty shootout for the second consecutive round to reach the quarter-finals of the League...