Shaheens play Sri Lanka A in four-dayer from today

LAHORE: Saud Shakeel-led Pakistan Shaheens begin their five-match series against Sri Lanka A at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (today) with the first of the two four-day matches.

The two sides will also play a three-match one-day series in Colombo.

After arriving in Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Shaheens started their practice sessions at the venue on Monday. The squad spent the last two days training and assessing the conditions.

Kamran Ghulam, Usman Salahuddin and Saud himself are seasoned domestic cricket performers. Abdullah Shafique, Omair Bin Yousuf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Taha and Under-19 captain Qasim Akram are all promising batters.

The Shaheens also possess a potent bowling attack led by Pakistan Test fast bowler Naseem Shah. T20 internationals Arshad Iqbal, (leg-spinner) Zahid Mehmood and seasoned domestic performers Khurram Shehzad provide further depth to the attack alongside Ahmed Safi Abdullah (slow-left-arm) and young pacer Irfanullah Shah.

All-rounder Abbas Afridi and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed have both featured in the HBL Pakistan Super League and have been identified as potential Pakistan stars.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris is also full of promise and has made rapid strides in the last two years after starring in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa last year. Salman Khan is the other wicketkeeper in the side.

Pakistan Shaheens captain Saud Shakeel said: “We have worked hard and prepared ourselves well despite the challenges of pre-practice quarantine and rain in Kandy. Our aim over the last three days has been to get ourselves acclimatised to the conditions and the weather here. Prior to coming here we had spent quality time preparing in Karachi with extended match-based practice and nets sessions.”

Sri Lanka A will be led by Test player Sadeera Samarawickrema and have players like Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando who have all represented Sri Lanka at the senior level.