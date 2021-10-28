Ashrafi thanks Saudi leadership for economic assistance

ISLAMABAD: Special Aide to PM on religious harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi thanked the leadership of Saudi Arabia, Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for the economic assistance amidst the economic recession faced by the Pakistan and international community in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

“The people and government of Pakistan are grateful to the leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the way Pakistan has been supported and assisted in the economic field,” he said in a statement from Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) on Wednesday.

Ashrafi affirmed that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were two friendly and brotherly countries that always stood shoulder to shoulder in thick and thin, adding, “There is a relationship of love and brotherhood, faithand belief between us and Saudi Arabia and time has proved that whenever a difficult situation arises Saudi Arabia never left Pakistan alone.”