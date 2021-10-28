KP private schools resent introduction of new curriculum

PESHAWAR: All Pakistan Private Schools Association on Wednesday asked the federal government to take them into confidence before introducing the single national curriculum.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club, the central president of the association, Mirza Kashif and presidents of APSA Islamabad, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir said that the entire nation was deceived in the name of a single national curriculum. They said though education was a provincial subject, the federal government was interfering in it.

They said the government had attached the syllabus drafted during the rule of former president retired General Pervez Musharraf with the new one which was not accepted at any cost.

Mirza Kashif said the Sindh government, religious seminaries and the Cambridge system had rejected it. He said they would resist the move to ‘secularize’ the education system in the name of a new syllabus and asked the government to take them into confidence before making any decision.