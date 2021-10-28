SCBA elections today: Khosa-Bhoon tough competition expected

LAHORE: Polling for annual elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association for 2021-22 will be held today (Thursday).

All arrangements have been completed as polling stations have been set up in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan and Bahawalpur. As many as 3121 eligible voters will exercise their franchise in the elections. The highest number of vot

ers in the elections is 1267 in Lahore. A total of 14 candidates will contest for 5 seats. A tough one-on-one contest is expected between the presidential candidate Latif Khosa of Hamid Khan-led Professional Group and Ahsan Bhoon of the Independent Group, known as the late Asma Jehangir Group.

Both the presidential candidates are determined to win. They said the welfare of lawyers and supremacy of the Constitution is their manifesto. Ch Imtiaz Kambho, Chaudhry Ibrahim, Khawar Ikram Bhatti and Sabteen Akhtar Bukhari are contesting for vice president of Punjab chapter seat. There are three candidates for the post of secretary. They are Hammad Waqar Walana, Muqtidar Akhtar Shabbir and Wasim Mumtaz Malik.