Two soldiers martyred at Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists, who were trying to cross the Pak-Afghan border from inside Afghanistan, Wednesday. According to ISPR, on night between October 26 and 27, terrorists from inside Afghanistan attempted to cross the fence along Pak - Afghan Border in district Kurram. Troops initiated a prompt response and thwarted the attempted illegal crossing by engaging the terrorists . However, during intense fire exchange, Lance Naik Asad, resident of Kurram, age 24 years and Sepoy Asif, resident of Lakki Marwat, age 21 years embraced shahadat.

Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that interim Afghan Government will not allow such activities against Pakistan, in future, the DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar in a statement said.

He said that Pakistan Army is determined to guard Pakistan's frontiers against the menace of terrorism. " Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," he maintained.