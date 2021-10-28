Electoral body’s show cause to ministers: Fawad says to move as per ECP proceedings

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has said that the ECP proceedings would move forward and he would move accordingly.

He said this while talking to reporters outside the Election Commission Secretariat on Wednesday. Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday issued another show cause separately to federal ministers Fawad Hussain Ch and Azam Swati.

The two-member bench of the Election Commission --- Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi --- heard the case against use of unparliamentary, derogatory intemperate language, baseless allegations and contemptuous remarks by both the ministers against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Assistant Advocate Muhammad Zubair told the Election Commission that Azam Swati appeared in person Tuesday, today the roads were closed and he had reached the Election Commission with difficulty.

The ECP bench explained that this was the second notice given to Azam Swati: The first notice was heard yesterday, he has been given two notices. One notice was given to Swati with Fawad during a news conference while the second notice was issued, when he spoke against the Election Commission, flanked by Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan at a news briefing few weeks back.

The Election Commission said that hearing of the case against Azam Swati was being adjourned until Nov 16. No counsel appeared for Fawad in connection with the hearing at the Election Commission. To this, the Election Commission bench also announced issuing another show cause to Fawad.