Prince William, Kate Middletom honour Scottish by weaving tartan

Prince William and Kate Middleton are seemingly having a ball amid their latest tour.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are making a trip to Scotland this week, have turned to their Instagram on Tuesday to share photos from their tartan weaving activity.

The couple captioned the photo: "Weaving connections

"An inspiring example of how traditional Scottish tartan-weaving is being used by Radical Weavers to bring people together, offering support and hope to those affected by trauma and loss.

In another post, the couple added: "Learning to weave tartan"

Later in a set of photos, Prince William noted: "Great to visit The Goth, an historic community-run pub in Fallin, where profits are reinvested into local initiatives, from supporting families in need and food banks to charities and hospices across the area."

Princess Kate and Prince William were met with an unexpected moment of tension as they arrived at a community pub in Fallin during their visit to Scotland on 20 January.

As the couple stepped outside The Gothenburg, a protester’s voice cut through the greetings, shouting twice, “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?”

The Prince and Princess of Wales offered no reaction, calmly continuing their walkabout and greeting locals gathered outside the venue.

Video clips circulating online show the couple pressing on unfazed, with Kate smiling and saying, “Very nice to meet you,” as they shook hands.

The interruption came amid a packed day of engagements across Stirling and Falkirk, centred on local heritage and grassroots initiatives.

The Gothenburg known locally as The Goth is no ordinary pub.