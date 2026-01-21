Expert speaks out on Andrew’s vicious circle with Jeffrey Epstein of information trading & honey traps

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has just been highlighted by the former-Duke’s unofficial biographer.

The author in question is Mr Andrew Lownie, the author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York. he shared everything in an interview on journalist Yvonne Ridley's Bad Company podcast.

What is pertinent to mention, according to the Scottish Daily Express is that the book is what triggered a “chain of events” following the publication of his book last August.

Now after having promised more aspects, new material and even images that were initially removed from the first book due to legal reasons, he’s sat down to reveal, “Epstein traded in information, and he got this information by doing people favors but also by compromising them. There is lots of evidence that there were tapes and cameras in the house.”

“I think he was doing it for himself, but of course, intelligence agencies around the world, given the sort of people he was dealing with, Bill Clinton and Bill Gates, people like that, would be interested in any information he might have picked up from them.”

“Even Andrew, I mean, he was in the MOD for a while. He would have been briefed during his time as a trade envoy, for example, doing arms sales. So he would have had, of course, royal gossip. Who knows?” the biographer also pointed out.

The author did not end there and instead offered his own two cents on what he feels was Epstein’s alleged modus operandi. In his view, “I think what Epstein would do is he would find the vulnerabilities in someone and then cater to them, lending them money, placing them under obligation to him, or he would have a honey trap.”

Furthermore, in another shocking revelation Mr Lownie said, “the other thing is Andrew walked into these honey traps not just from Epstein but also most countries. There's a lot of evidence, for example, that he was caught in Russia, China, Libya, and the Middle East. I think others were caught too. There are all these wild o***** on the island Giuffre talks about Andrew with young girls, and there were other people, I suspect other well-knowns.”

“As for the tapes, lots of girls have seen the tapes and seen the rooms where they were prepared and the operators. Some of the tapes are with the FBI, and some of the clips were given to a policeman for safekeeping, and he took it to Russia, where it seems to have found its way into the hands of Putin.”

Before concluding he also brought back to light the incident with the alleged Chinese spy that Andrew had a close connection to and added, “another element of national security which hasn't really come out... I know there were concerns about alleged Chinese spy Yang Tenbo, but I think there are several with very close associations to the regimes in North Korea and China who have been infiltrating the Yorks, often by giving them money to be directors of their firms.”

For example, “a man called Jonny Hon, who was paying Sarah Ferguson £270,000 a year, and neither he nor Sarah Ferguson would explain what that money was for,” which Mr Lownie revealed before signing off.