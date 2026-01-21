King Charles’ pact with Andrew comes out and it ensures Beatrice & Eugenie each one thing

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are secretly planning something big, something that will see them fall on their own swords without fight, without sound nor complaint, all for the sake of their daughters who have retained their titles despite their parents, incredibly public stripping down.

For those still unversed with the stripping-down that Andrew received, he is no longer considered a ‘prince’ and ended up losing his hereditary title, upon decree by King Charles. Prior to this he had already issued a statement revealing he will no longer be using his dukedom in public, leading to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson no longer being considered the ‘Duchess of York’.

However, despite public backlash later turning to the sisters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, it seems the parents are ready to quietly accept their exile, after being found to have connections to a convicted sex offender like Jeffrey Epstein.

This is all for their daughters sake who are said to have been offered protection, in terms of their titles and royal relationships, by King Charles himself.

Explaining this quiet decision behind the scenes, the unofficial biographer of Andrew, author Andrew Lownie has come forward to explain what the deal looks like.

While the former-Duchess has not been married to Andrew since 1996, they have continued their co-habitation since 2008.

Still with the dust still not having settled, Mr Lownie spoke to Marie Claire and explained, “Everything now is about the daughters,” and the couple are doing everything they can to protect their royal status.

In order to ensure that the deal struck requires the parents to “fall on their swords as long as the daughters are taken care of”.

The biographer didn’t end there and instead cited a 2018 statement to The Daily Mail by Fergie, where she admitted to always carrying a soft spot for her ex-husband. One that has not changed since her divorce because in her eyes she and he are “the happiest divorced couple in the world,” because “we’re divorced to each other, not from each other.”

But to Mr Lownie, “the 'happiest divorced couple' claim quickly ended once Fergie no longer had a title and [won't be] living at Royal Lodge.” Moreover he also slipped in his own two cents and added, “they are both toxic but Fergie may now feel she is better off on her own.”