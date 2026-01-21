Archie, Lilibet’s chances at meeting King Charles get promising update: Here’s Why

It appears Prince Harry’s luck has sparked back up because a report has just come out that speaks of a very ‘real possibility’ that the spare will get a meeting with his father out of his UK trip, at the very least.

For those unversed, the Duke of Sussex is in the UK for his case against the publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers. The accusations range from unlawful information gathering to pure privacy invasion, which the outlet denies.

There are also other notable figures that have joined hands for this including, Elton John and his husband David Furnish, actors Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, and even campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and former politician Sir Simon Hughes.

However, that is not the only thing on Prince Harry’s agenda because for months not he is rumored to be working behind-the-scenes to open back a channel of communication with his father, for his children’s sake. Plus, with events like the Invictus Games also returning to England in 2027, there are reports that he has asked the King to open the event.

With events in the horizon, and alleged efforts on the backend, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams just sat down with The Mirror and admitted that the possibility of him getting a meeting with the King this time around, may be higher than the last.

While some say the King is said to remain in Scotland and only return for his cancer treatment because of the political nature of Harry’s case, the expert feels this July might be a good opportunity to build bridges back up again.

He also said, “there is so much hostility over here towards the Sussexes, and if they’re hoping to smooth the path with Charles, a reunion with the grandchildren would be an obvious way of doing that.”

“I don’t think the King will be involved in anything to do with the Games this summer, but I do think it’s a real possibility that he will see Harry and his grandchildren, and that probably means seeing Meghan too.”

Plus with the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, (Ravec) reassessing Prince Harry’s security arrangements, if it all gets reverted back to pre-Megxit timeline, the UK might see more of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.