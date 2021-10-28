Washington: NASA is teaming up with SpaceX once more to send four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday, including three first-timers.
The crew of mission ‘Crew-3’ will spend six months on the orbital outpost, conducting research in areas including material sciences, health, and botany, to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth.
Americans Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron as well as German Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft named "Endurance," fixed atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:21 am (0621 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.
