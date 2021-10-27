Shikarpur Police gun down criminal

SUKKUR: The police on Tuesday shot dead a most-wanted criminal in an encounter at Sheero Laro in Shikarpur.
The police, acting on a tip off, had surrounded the hideouts of robbers at Sheero Laro in Shikarpur on Tuesday and were attacked by robbers. In the exchange of gun fire, a most wanted criminal, Yousuf alias Sadoro, alias Jhoono Mahar, s/o Rehmatullah, was killed in the limits of Staurt Ganj Police Station. The police have also recovered a Kalashnikov rifle and ammunition and added that the criminal was involved in several cases of murder, robbery, theft and assault.
