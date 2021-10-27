Sindh govt has fixed Rs25,000 salary for private school teachers

SUKKUR: Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah has said private schools have been instructed to pay Rs25,000 salary as minimum to their teaching faculty and if they failed to do so, they would be sealed.

Speaking at a ceremony of the biometric system at Sukkur Girls’ Degree College on Tuesday, the Sindh Education Minister, Syed Sardar Shah, said the private schools have been directed to pay at least Rs25,000 as the minimum salary to their teaching faculty and those violating the government directives would be sealed.

Sardar Ali Shah said no government teacher would be allowed to run any private educational institution during school hours. He said if any teacher wanted to do his business or to run a private school, they can do it after duty hours. Acknowledging weakness in the education system of Sindh, the minister said the government was taking concrete actions to address them. He however defended the standards saying if the education system of Sindh was so obsolete then, how the students could pass the CSS examinations.

The minister for education said the closed schools should be excluded from utilising the same budget as that of functional schools and non-viable ones should be closed. He said the education department is preparing the policy to release the budget to colleges only after the verification of enrollment of the students. Shah said there was a shortage of female teachers in the girls’ schools and in order to fill the vacancies, the Sindh cabinet had decided to provide 5 percent marks to female candidates in the IBA Test.