Transgender person injured in Mansehra attack

MANSEHRA: A transgender person sustained critical injuries here on Tuesday while putting up resistance to a sexual assault bid by an armed man. Ziarat Gul alias Naagin, an Afghan refugee, was rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital with the excessive bleeding caused by the attacker with a dagger to her neck.

The doctors referred her to the Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad after administering emergency treatment. The city police registered a first information report and launched raids to arrest the accused, who fled after attacking the transgender person at her residence in Lohar Banda area in the heart of the city.

“The condition of the injured transgender person is critical because of the excessive bleedings as attacker wanted to slit her throat on failure to meet his sexual desire,” Nadira Khan, the chairman of Hazara’s Transgender Association, told reporters. She said attacks on the transgender persons were still going on in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.