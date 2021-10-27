Nepra notifies 69 paisa hike in K-Electric tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Tuesday notified 69 paisa increase in power tariff for the month of July for K-Electric under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The authority approved FCA of Rs0.6890/kWh for the month of July 2021 havingan impact of Rs1,355 million, said a notification. The FCA would be recovered in the bills of November 2021, it was further said. The FCA would be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers.