CDA launches tubewell automation system

Islamabad : The residents of sectors I-9 and I-10 will get uninterrupted water supply after automation of treatment plant.
The CDA Chairman, Amer Ali Ahmed on Tuesday inaugurated tubewell automation system at Poona Faqiran Treatment Plant. Now 25 tubewells linked with this treatment plant would be operated with the automation system from a single control room.
The automation system would not only save over Rs30 million with its shifting to solar energy but would also improve water supply in two sectors. An official of CDA said with success of experiment, it would also be applied on other plants. It could be monitored through a mobile-app.
