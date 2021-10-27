Standing as one

This refers to the editorial ‘Still grey’ (October 24). We are under attack by terrorists on regular intervals on our check posts, resulting in loss of precious lives. Turkey and Jordan have also been put in the grey list.
If Muslim countries unite under one platform, institutions like the FATF would line up for their economic help., Muslim countries should have their own bloc, but, unfortunately, a number of Muslim countries are only too willing to facilitate the West. Our Foreign Office needs to step up their efforts to convince the West that Pakistan has done more than enough to prove its credentials in controlling money laundering. Let us utilise these four months in fighting our case and prove that the accusations against us are baseless.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
