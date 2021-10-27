20 file papers for NA-133 by-poll

LAHORE:Twenty candidates have submitted nomination papers for NA-133 by-election in Lahore to be held on December 5.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday released the initial list of the candidates. From the PTI, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarrat Jamshed have submitted their nominations and from the PML-N Shaista PervaizMalik, widow of Pervaiz Malik, and Naseer Bhutta have submitted their nomination papers. Ch Aslam Gill and Jameel Ahmed have submitted their nomination from PPP. The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik. According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan the aspirants could have submitted their nomination papers for the seat from October 21 to 25. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be completed by October 30. The last date to file appeals against the decisions of returning officers will be November 3, while the last date to decide the appeals by the appellate tribunal will be November 9, read the statement. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nomination papers by November 11. The ECP will allot election symbols to the candidates on November 12.