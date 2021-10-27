Ex-S Korean president Roh Tae-woo dies

SEOUL: Former South Korean president and general Roh Tae-woo, who was instrumental in crushing the Gwangju Uprising at a cost of hundreds of lives, died of natural causes on Tuesday aged 88, according to reports.
Roh withdrew from public view around 20 years ago following a diagnosis of prostate cancer, and was being treated at the Seoul National University Hospital, Yonhap news agency reported. He was elected to serve as president from 1988-93, succeeding his old friend and dictator Chun Doo-hwan who took power in a military coup with Roh in 1979.
KABUL: Women activists in Kabul held up signs that read "why is the world watching us die in silence?" on Tuesday,...
TORONTO: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau overhauled his cabinet on Tuesday and named women to the foreign affairs and...
BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping called for efforts to "break new ground" in military equipment and weapons...
DARBANDIKHAN, Iraq: Iraqi officials warned on Tuesday of a drastic drop in the flow of water in a river from Iran due...
BEIJING: China placed a city of four million people under lockdown on Tuesday, ordering them not to leave home except...
THE HAGUE: Police around the world arrested 150 suspects, including several high-profile targets, involved in buying...