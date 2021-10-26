Nearly 6,000 non-functional schools in Sindh, says education minister

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Monday said a uniform policy was formulated for the recruitment of mathematics and science teachers to fill the vacancies. He said a district placement committee was formed to look into the vacancies at the UCs level, saying the number of non-functional schools was around 5,000 to 6,000 out of 42,000 schools in Sindh. Earlier, Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah, along with Parliamentary Secretary For Zakat,Ushr & Auqaf Department, Heer Soho, held a “Katcheri” in Sukkur to address the grievances of local people. During the “Katcheri”, Minister for Education, Syed Sardar Shah received complaints about various government departments and ordered the relevant officers to resolve them. He said most of the complaints were about the education department, including concerns over IBA test, reopening of closed schools, provision of furniture, renovation of dilapidated schools and provision of clean drinking water and sanitation, besides other issues.