Teacher’s car kills girl student in school

MULTAN: A speeding car of a teacher hit five girl students, leaving one of them dead on the spot in Government Muslim Girls High School Kalma Chowk on Monday.

According to the school administration, schoolteacher Iqra Jamshid was driving her car inside the school when her vehicle hit five girls. As a result, one of the girls identified as Amara Khalil, 14, died on the spot. South Punjab Education Secretary Dr Ehtisham Anwar suspended the headmistress and the teacher after the incident.

The Education secretary also visited the school and directed the CEO Education Multan to review the security arrangements in all schools and give a detailed briefing to him. The injured students were identified as Mahim Amir, Fiza, Nasha and Mahosh and they all were rushed to Nishtar Hospital Multan where Dr Ehtesham visited them and inquired about their health and instructed the MS to ensure adequate treatment for them.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan ordered an inquiry into the incident and ordered the Nishtar Hospital administration for free and adequate treatment of the injured girls. Cantonment SP Hassan Afzal also rushed to Nishtar Hospital and talking to reporters said he would investigate why the school gate was open during assembly time.

Talking to reporters, the deceased girl's father Shakil Ahmed said his family had pardoned the teacher but the school administration should stop entry of cars in the school.