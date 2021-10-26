15-day awareness campaign for national park visitors launched

Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on Sunday launched a 15-day awareness campaign for the visitors about the importance of the national park and their responsibilities to preserve and protect it.

According to the details, the campaign would continue till November 7 and it would focus on tourists visiting the national park to give them awareness regarding its importance and what should be their conduct while passing through or staying within its boundaries.

The information will be provided to the visitors by the volunteers who will work under the supervision of IWMB officials. On the first day of the campaign, the visitors were invited to Trail IV Parking on Pir Sohawa Road where there were briefed on ‘dos and don’ts’ of the national park.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IWMB has launched a number of campaigns in the recent past involving common people to carry out cleanliness work and increase tree cover in the Margalla Hills.

Now the purpose of the campaign is to make the people aware that waste and rubbish can destroy the natural character of the Margalla Hills. So if the people adopt the culture of disposing of waste material in a proper way then there will be less need to launch cleanliness drives.

The details showed that more than a hundred vehicles were parked at the designated site near Trail IV. Hundreds of visitors who got them registered in the last few days attended the opening session of the campaign.

An official said “We first time introduced Mascot of Kalij Pheasant, one of the flagship species of the Margalla Hills for the visitors. The messages carrying guidelines were displayed on boards installed on the passages.”