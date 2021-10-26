Rising dengue cases: KP CM removes DHO

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday took exception to the rising number of dengue fever cases in the provincial capital and ordered the removal of the district health officer (DHO).

An official handout said that chairing a meeting to review the dengue situation, the chief minister ordered an inquiry against the DHO for his poor performance.

He directed the officials to put in place measures to contain the virus. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash, Members of National Assembly Shaukat Ali, Noor Alam Khan and Arbab Sher Ali, Members of Provincial Assembly Arbab Jehandad Khan, Pir Fida, Asif Khan and Fazle Illahi, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries, CCPO Peshawar, commissioner Peshawar and other officials attended the meeting.

The participants were informed about the dengue situation across the province with a special focus on the steps being taken for its prevention.Expressing concern over the increasing number of dengue cases in the provincial capital, the chief minister directed the authorities for immediate removal of the DHO of Peshawar from his post on account of poor performance. He directed the officials of the Health Department to initiate inquiry against the DHO and post another officer in place of the incumbent.

The meeting was informed that for the first time 37 entomologists had been recruited in the province who were helping in making the government’s measures against dengue more effective.

It was decided in the meeting that a door-to-door campaign should be launched for the prevention of dengue and public awareness activities should be intensified and the departments concerned should improve coordination.

The chief minister said that in order to make the measures against dengue in the provincial capital Peshawar more effective, a coordination committee headed by members of the assembly and comprising officers of relevant departments should be constituted so that the departments along with public representatives could take steps in dengue-affected areas.

He said the members of the assembly were ready to extend all possible cooperation to the departments and to give suggestions to the departments on issues related to dengue in their areas.

Mahmood Khan directed the quarters concerned to form a fact-finding committee and submit a report to examine the funds released for the prevention of dengue.He said that dengue diagnostic tests should be made free of cost throughout the province.

The chief minister directed that a weekly review meeting should be held with the public representatives on anti-dengue measures while the Department of Health, Local Bodies and WSSPs should jointly check the anti-dengue measures.

He warned all departments that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard as protection of the lives of the people was one of the top priorities of the government.At the request of elected representatives, Mahmood Khan directed the authorities to release funds for the Institute of Kidney Diseases within two days to ensure the provision of medicines to patients.