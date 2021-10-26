French drug boss arrested

Paris: A notorious French drug baron who skipped bail in March this year has been re-arrested in a Morocco hospital where he is being treated for a serious facial wound, security sources told AFP on Monday. Sofiane Hambli, a 46-year-old Franco-Algerian, used false papers to check himself into a hospital after suffering a 20-centimetre (eight-inch) gash following an assault with a machete or sword in Tangier, the sources said.