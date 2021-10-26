 
close
Tuesday October 26, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Young boy found dead in migrant boat off Spain

By  AFP
October 26, 2021

MADRID: A young boy was found dead in a migrant boat off Spain’s Gran Canaria island that had dozens roughly 50 people on board, including two babies and over 20 women, officials said on Monday.

More From World
More From Latest