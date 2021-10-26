Rabada pleads for SA to stop ‘bickering’

DUBAI: South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada insisted Monday that the "bickering" has to stop as the Proteas look to bounce back from a dreadful start to the T20 World Cup.
South Africa slumped to a five-wicket loss to Australia in their Super 12 opener on Saturday after making just 118 in their 20 overs. “We see (the batting) as a concern. The last thing we need to do is keep bickering on and on about it,” said Rabada, whose 19 not out against Australia was his team´s second-highest behind Aiden Markram´s 40.
That was despite Rabada coming in at number nine. “Quinton is a top-quality player, and I guess it just didn´t come off," said Rabada. "That´s just how cricket goes. The batters know what they have to do.”
LAHORE: The Punjab Cycling Association is organising Lahore to Kasur Open Road Race Cycle on October 31 in...
PARIS: Former men’s tennis world number one Roger Federer dropped a further four places in the latest ATP rankings...
KARACHI: Scorers and umpires are not happy with the fee structure of the Pakistan Cricket Board for the All Pakistan...
LAHORE: Sindh registered their first win of the Cricket Associations Championship 2021-22 when they defeated Central...
KARACHI: Pakistan Navy is planning to induct junior squash players in the coming months as currently they have only...
KARACHI: FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee has made it clear that the Ashfaq group will have to hand over the PFF...