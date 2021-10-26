Rabada pleads for SA to stop ‘bickering’

DUBAI: South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada insisted Monday that the "bickering" has to stop as the Proteas look to bounce back from a dreadful start to the T20 World Cup.

South Africa slumped to a five-wicket loss to Australia in their Super 12 opener on Saturday after making just 118 in their 20 overs. “We see (the batting) as a concern. The last thing we need to do is keep bickering on and on about it,” said Rabada, whose 19 not out against Australia was his team´s second-highest behind Aiden Markram´s 40.

That was despite Rabada coming in at number nine. “Quinton is a top-quality player, and I guess it just didn´t come off," said Rabada. "That´s just how cricket goes. The batters know what they have to do.”