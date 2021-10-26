Engro recognized as largest taxpayer in fertilizer sector

LAHORE: Engro Fertilizers, Pakistan’s premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider, has been recognized as the “Largest Taxpayer in the Fertilizer Sector”, in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Nadir Qureshi, CEO of Engro Fertilizers, received the award from the Honorable President Dr. Arif Alvi, who was the chief guest on this occasion.According to Nadir Qureshi, “For over 50 years, Engro Fertilizers has remained committed to serving the farmers of Pakistan with world-class products and solutions.
Our contributions to the community and the national exchequer are a testament to our philosophy of doing good while doing well. We fully support the Government’s vision of transforming the agricultural landscape and improving the well-being of the farmers of Pakistan.”
He added that “the fertilizer industry in Pakistan operates at the highest level of transparency, with all companies listed and contributing high tax revenues to the Government.
Our sector is the only sector whose contributions in taxes to the national exchequer are almost entirely equal to the income provided to the shareholders of fertilizer companies. This makes the Government of Pakistan an equal partner in the earnings of the fertilizer sector.”
