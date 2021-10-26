Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan takes over as Commander Karachi

Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan assumed the responsibilities as Commander Karachi (COMKAR) during a change of command ceremony held in Karachi, said statement issued by the Director General Public Relations (Navy) on Monday.

Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami handed over the command to the newly appointed Commander Karachi. Upon assumption of the command, Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan is now commander of all training units of the Pakistan Navy at Karachi.

Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan had been commissioned in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in January 1990. He has an illustrious career with wide-ranging command and staff experience. His major command appointments were Commanding Officer 27 Squadron, N3 (Air) at HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, Head of P3C mission USA, Director Naval Aviation and Project Director Eagle Fort. His distinguished staff appointments include Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operational Plans), Directing Staff at NDU, Director General Defence Purchase at MoDP, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Admin) and Naval

Secretary.

Prior to the assumption of duties as Commander Karachi, the admiral was serving as deputy chief of Naval Staff (Training & Personnel) at the Naval Headquarters Islamabad. Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan is a graduate of the Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, and gte National Defence University, Islamabad. The admiral also holds an MS Degree in National Security and Resource Strategy NDU, USA. He has been awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) by the Government of Pakistan in recognition of his meritorious services.

During the change of command ceremony, the admiral was presented with a guard of honour and introduced to the commandants/ commanding officers of units under command. The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/sailors and navy civilians.