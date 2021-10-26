One ‘robber’ killed, two injured in failed robbery bid

A suspected house robber was killed and two others were wounded when they attempted to rob a bungalow in Defence Housing Authority on Monday.

According to police, a gang of robbers entered the bungalow and started looting cash and other valuables at gunpoint. However, the occupants of the house offered resistance and opened fire on the robbers, killing one of the robbers on the spot, two others got injured while three of the robbers managed to escape the scene. One of the family members, Umair, was also wounded during the firing.

Rescuers transported the casualties to Jinnah postgraduate Medical Centre where the deceased was identified as 25-year-old Uzair while the injured as Fahad and Hussain. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.