Bangash says poliovirus almost eradicated from KP

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash said on Sunday that the poliovirus had been almost eradicated from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the merged districts, for which people and the government equally deserve congratulations.

He was addressing the media after attending the special review meeting on the occasion of World Polio Day at the Cabinet Room of Civil Secretariat, said a handout. The meeting was attended by Health and Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, Culture and Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri, divisional commissioners and officials from police and health departments, Rotary International and Emergency Operations Centre.

Kamran Bangash said that a healthy Pakistan is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein the commitment of the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan towards Polio free Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also crystal clear.

He said that no case of polio had been reported even from high-risk areas while the absence of poliovirus in environmental samples is also an important milestone achievement. The special assistant said the eradication of polio had always been the top priority of the KP government. He said religious scholars and parents played their role in the anti-polio campaign while public cooperation with polio volunteers is urgently needed to continue the journey of success.

The KP government spokesman said that it is also heartening to know that not a single polio case had been reported from the tribal districts. The participants expressed the hope that the steps taken by the KP government for the complete eradication of polio would be appreciated at the national and international level.