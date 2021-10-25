Chinese company to resume work on Dasu Dam today

PESHAWAR: All is set for China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) to resume work on the Dasu Hydropower project on Monday (today).

The company has expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements at the dam site and almost all Chinese engineers and staff have arrived there. The company had suspended its operations on July 14, 2021, after a suicide attack on the company employees bus near the Dasu hydropower plant in the Upper Kohistan district. At least, 13 persons, including nine Chinese engineers and two FC personnel, died and several others were injured in the explosion.

A security adviser from China visited the project sites for the second time on October 18 and held final meetings with Pakistani officials to review the security arrangements. Around 466 Chinese, 22 foreigners and 2,500 plus Pakistanis are engaged under CGGC at the Dasu project.

The company announced on Sunday that it is resuming construction work that had been halted due to a suicide attack in July this year. According to a statement issued by the company, the security protection of Dasu project area had been substantially improved by Wapda and a phase-wise resumption of work would begin on Oct 25, 2021. The company instructed all Pakistani workers to be prepared to report back to work.

“All workers will be notified of the decision to resume work via telephone. Instructions have also been issued to the Chinese company employees to bring COVID test results and their vaccination records with them,” a statement said.

The circular said that employees should also bring a clearance certificate from the local police. The specific return time of every staff would be determined by a phone call from the Chinese leader of the department.

Similarly, three other Chinese companies have already started work on the Dasu project. However, the main contractor, the CGGC, was reluctant to start work until the assurance of foolproof security.

A source said three other Chinese companies were working on the colony, roads, and transmission lines while the Gezhouba Group Company is working on the dam and powerhouse.

“The main team working on diversion was targeted, which has created a bad impact on other staff members. Several security-related meetings were held between Chinese and Pakistani officials to review the security arrangements and finally, both sides agreed on a security protocol,” the source said.

“The loss that country is sustaining is about Rs500 million per day including Rs300 million electricity revenue, and Rs200 million in indirect revenue. The 4320-MW dam is expected to complete in 02023,” The News learnt.

The government had signed an agreement in 2017 with a Chinese firm Gezhuoba Group Company (CGGC) for the construction of the 4320-MW dam, physical work was started in 2019, which is expected to be completed in 2023.