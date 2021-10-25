Steps taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic: official

PESHAWAR: The traffic police have taken action against 1,083,041 people for various violations during the last three months, officials said on Sunday.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat said measures had been taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic as well as to ensure safety of drivers and passengers.

He added the traffic police collected over Rs 230 million from motorists during the last one year and the amount deposited in the exchequer.

“We are doing our best to ensure safety for drivers on the city roads. Action was taken against 23,748 drivers for not wearing seatbelts while 2,96,211 bike riders were issued tickets for not wearing helmets during the last three months,” chief traffic officer Abbas Majeed Marwat told reporters.

The official said that 89 per cent motorcyclists were now wearing helmets due to the strict action and awareness campaigns in the provincial capital.