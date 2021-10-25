Rain disrupts opening day of third round matches

LAHORE: The third round matches of the National U19 Championship (three-day) commenced today with rain playing spoil sport.

On the first-day, Sindh U19 Whites’ batter Habibullah scored a half-century.

In a Pool A fixture being played at the Lahore Country Club Muridke, Sindh U19 Whites managed to score 142 for five in 34.1 over on the back of Habibullah’s 66. For Northern U19 Whites, Jahandad Khan picked two for 38.