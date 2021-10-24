Scattered rain likely

LAHORE : Cloudy weather with scattered rain was witnessed in the City here on Saturday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was present over the upper and central parts of the country and it was likely to persist during the next 24 to 48 hours.

They predicted that rain windstorm and thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm were expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Snowfall over mountains is also expected at a few places in upper districts. Isolated heavy falls are likely to occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir during the period.

On Saturday, rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Anantnag, 55mm, Srinagar, 39, Rawalakot, 27, Jammu, Kotli, 13, Muzaffarabad (City 7 and A/P 6), Garhi Dopatta, 5, Sialkot (City 39, A/P 33), Narowal, 34, Murree, 20, Islamabad (Saidpur 16, ZP 14, Golra, Bokra and A/P 8), Rawalpindi(Chaklala 13 and Shamsabad 12), Gujrat, 11, Mandi Bahauddin, 8, Jhelum, 4, Mangla, Attock, 1, Balakot, 8, Chitral, Kakul, 7, Saidu Sharif, 6, Peshawar, A/P 5, Pattan, 2, Kalam, Drosh, 1, Babusar, 10, Skardu, 6, Chillas, 5, Astore, 3, Gupis and Gilgit, 2mm.

Lowest temperature was recorded at Kalam where the mercury fell down to -02°C while in Lahore it was 19.8°C and highest was 27.6°C.