People no longer ready to be deceived: Liaqat Baloch

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer and Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said the people are no longer ready to be deceived by the hollow speeches of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, the JI leader expressed concern that the people of Sindh and Balochistan were facing innumerable problems due to the disputes between the federation and the provinces. The people of Gwadar want solution to the problems and the fruits of CPEC, but the failed and incompetent government is taking anti-people measures, he alleged.

Liaqat Baloch said Jamaat-e-Islami was fighting for the solution to public problems and the rule of Islam. On October 31, there will be an unprecedented protest of the youths against the government policies in Islamabad, he said.