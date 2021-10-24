Inquiry into Baldwin shooting focuses on custody of gun

LOS ANGELES: The police investigation into a fatal shooting with a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on a film set was focusing on Saturday on the specialist in charge of the weapon and the assistant director who handed it to Baldwin.

Ukraine-born cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was struck in the chest and died shortly after the incident on Thursday in New Mexico, while director Joel Souza, 48, who was standing behind her, was wounded and hospitalized, then released.

The gun, which was supposed to be loaded with a blank charge, instead had a live round, according to the affidavit submitted by the sheriff’s office to obtain a search warrant, local media reported.