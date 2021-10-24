2,032 dengue patients brought to allied hospitals so far

Rawalpindi : As many as 2,032 confirmed dengue cases had been brought to the allied hospitals of the city since the January of this year, out of which 1941 were discharged after recovery, while 68 more were diagnosed with positive symptoms in the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood informed Saturday that presently 82 dengue patients were under treatment in Holy Family Hospital (HFH), out of which 52 were tested positive,11 positives out of 14 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) and 28 confirmed cases out of the total 47 admitted in District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)," he added.

Dr Sajjad informed that HFH had registered 1238 positive cases of dengue fever, DHQ registered 264, while 530 had been registered with BBH.

He added that out of the total confirmed cases reported so far,1260 belonged to the Rawalpindi district while the remaining of the other districts including the Federal capital area.

He informed that among the 68 new cases reported during the last 24 hours with 14 belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment area, six from Potohar Town, eight from Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi, three from Taxila Cantt, two from Chaklala Cantt and one each case arrived from Taxila rural, Gujar Khan and Kahutta while the addresses of the remaining patients were not confirmed yet, "he added.