CM to open water supply scheme in Mansehra soon, says Swati

MANSEHRA: Member Provincial Assembly Baber Saleem Swati on Saturday said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would inaugurate the Rs10 billion gravity flow water supply scheme soon.

“This mega water supply scheme, which would address the chronic potable water issue of the city and its suburbs, is a joint venture of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Baber Saleem Swati told a party gathering here.

The PTI activists were informed that Rs200 million development funds had also been earmarked for the 16 union councils in PK-31.

“The funds of Rs20 million are also separately earmarked for the city and Mansehra tehsil, which could be spent on women’s uplift schemes,” Swati said.

He added that the execution of the city’s beautification plan approved by the provincial government under its tourism promotion strategy was also well underway.

The MPA said that the government wanted to address the core issues faced by the people and that he could get sanctioned the funds for the uplift schemes.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secretary for Higher Education Daud Khan has said that students should exert their entire energies on education to rank Pakistan among the list of the developed nations in the world.

“The countries sailing in the Science and Technology field and equipped their youths with contemporary education have been ruling the world,” he told a book launching ceremony held at the Hazara University here Saturday.

He said that researched-based education was the need of the hour.