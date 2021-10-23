Call to remove bottlenecks in Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR: Panelists here at the consultative session on Pakistan and Afghanistan Trade on Friday identified bottlenecks in bilateral trade and underscored the need for steps for smooth trade with regional countries.

Sarhad Chamber Commerce and Industry had hosted the session.

Abdul Karim Khan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Commerce and Industries, participated on the occasion as chief guest.

The participants pointed out irritants in the declining mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

They suggested that both Islamabad and Kabul should take joint measures to facilitate the business community on both sides of the borders.

The SCCI representatives called for joint initiatives to facilitate the business community and address issues to enhance bilateral trade with regional countries to boost exports and generate jobs.

It was noted that the mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which had been projected at $5 billion, had declined to less than $500 million.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Abdul Karim Khan talked of the initiatives taken by the government to smooth trade with Afghanistan and onward Central Asian Republics. The aide to the chief minister said bolstering trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan would contribute to economic prosperity, development and peace in the whole region.

Commenting about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Abdul Karim said the project would open a new era of prosperity and development in the region and Pakistan would become a major economic hub.

He said the measures have been taken for better functioning of borders’ management to facilitate the business community on both sides of the border.