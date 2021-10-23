Education ills

Pakistan's education does not seem to be on a path that could make it robust and provide equal opportunities and learning to all. Can the Single Nation Curriculum (SNC) really be a remedy for all the ills faced by the education system of the country? There are several questions from educationalists and academics that need to be addressed.
First, will it serve the purpose for which it was created? How will it be implemented, as Pakistan has no trained teachers following the curriculum? The government also claims that it will provide proper infrastructure to teach every child. When will we see those schools? Without any clear answers and an established methodology, the SNC is simply going to be a question mark in a country where the education sector is already in a dire state.
Insaf Ali Bangwar
Kandhkot
