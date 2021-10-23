Four killed in accidents

SUKKUR: Four people were killed and 30 injured in three different road accidents in various parts of Sindh on Friday.

A speeding truck hit a motorcycle killing Bablo Bhel at the Shahdadpur Police Training Centre. In another similar accident, a car hit a motorcycle, in which a motorcyclist Deedar Ali Lashari was killed in Jacobabad. A motorcyclist, identified as Abdul Ghaffar Phulpoto, was killed at Ghaji Khuwahar Road in Larkana following a collision between a motorcycle and a donkey cart. A speeding truck hit an auto rickshaw, in which a woman, identified as Saeeda Abbasi, was killed on the National Highway near Doulatpur in Nawabshah.