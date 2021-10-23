Outgoing Japanese ambassador calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: The outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda, called upon General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), during a farewell visit to the GHQ on Friday.
Matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and peace and stability in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting. The army chief thanked the ambassador for his services and appreciated his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries. In addition, General Bajwa also acknowledged his support towards defence/security cooperation and his stance on Afghan situation.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in the recent Afghan situation, including successful evacuation operations. Besides, he also pledged to use his good offices for better relations between the two countries.
