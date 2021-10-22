Bicycle marchers demand govt to control price hike

MULTAN: The participants of bicycle march have demanded the government to control inflation as skyrocketing prices of basic commodities have made life of people miserable.

The bicycle march against the rising cost of living reached Bahawalpur Bypass on Thursday. The march started from Balochistan and will culminate at D Chowk, Islamabad. On their way, people received the marchers warmly at the Bahawalpur Bypass and chantedslogans against the government for depriving them of basic necessities of life.

Bicycle riders Mohammad Wali Sabaoon and Haji Abdullah, residents of Laura Lai and Quetta, started their march from Quetta, which will end in Islamabad after passing through different cities.

Riders said that the government had deceived the nation as people were yet to get 10 million jobs and five million houses as promised by the government. They demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan either to control inflation or resign.

Muhammad Wali Saboon said the government has increased the prices of petroleum products twice in a month, adding that inflation rate increased to 12.66pc in the country as prices of vegetables and other commodities had sky-rocketed.